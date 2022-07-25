Makers of Vaadivaasal Release Thrilling Video of Suriya Training With a Bull

Superstar Suriya is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. In recent years, the 47-year-old has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in the country. Due to his recent success, there is a great buzz over Suriya’s next projects on social media.

Currently, the actor is working on Vetri Maaran’s Vaadivaasal. The film’s premise revolves around Jallikattu, which is a popular sport in Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu is an ancient sport in which a bull has to be captured.

On the occasion of Suriya’s birthday, the makers of Vaadivaasal have shared a special video which provides a glimpse into Suriya’s intense training with a bull. The makers have clarified that the engrossing video is not a teaser and it isn’t a part of the film.

“To celebrate the birthday of National Award-winning actor @suriya_offl we are happy to release the special footage of him training with the Jallikattu fighters for Vaadivaasal,” read the tweet of Kalaippuli S.Thanu.

Netizens have appreciated the thrilling behind-the-scenes video and the video has gone viral with over four million likes on YouTube.

Suriya has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. The versatile actor has established himself in the film industry by delivering blockbusters like Ghajini and Jai Bhim. Currently, Suriya is basking in the success of Soorarai Pottru.

Actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has bagged multiple awards at the 68th National Film Awards. It is worth mentioning that Suriya won the Best Actor award for his superlative performance in the film.

Sudha Kongara Tamil directorial was bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D entertainment and is based on the life of Deccan Airlines founder GR Gopinath.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will star in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

