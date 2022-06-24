Makers of Vikram's Cobra Lock Release Date; What You Need to Know

The makers of actor Vikram’s next Combra in which he will be seen in 20 different avatars have locked the release date for their venture. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will hit the theatres on August 11.

Chiyan Vikram is said to play a mathematical genius in this film. Similarly, cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the lead role alongside Vikram. Sources say that the movie took longer to film because the story was not fully written.

Vikram has seen a successful year so far with the release of the mega-blockbuster film Mahaan, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 10. The gangster drama was well received by both audiences and critics.

This year the versatile actor has several exciting films in the works, with the project that is grabbing the most attention being Cobra. The most interesting aspect of the movie is that Vikram will be playing 20 characters in the film. Each role will see a different getup. This is set to beat Kamal Haasan’s record of appearing in 10 different roles in the movie Dasavatharam.

The makers of the film are planning to release the film ahead of Independence Day, in the second week of August. The film has seen several halts in the last 2 years because of the pandemic.

Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty are set to star in the film, which also features cricketer Irfan Pathan, Roshan Andrews, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, and Babu Antony. AR Rahman is set to provide the music.

As per his other projects, Vikram is playing Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 which is set to the screen on September 30 this year. According to reports, the actor has also finished the dubbing works of Dhruva Natchathiram. He will soon start working to shoot Chiyaan 61 helmed by Pa Ranjith.

