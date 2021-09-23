Makers of Vikram’s 'Mahaan' Eying Diwali Release as Ajith’s Valimai Postponed

South actor Vikram is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller “Mahaan". The 55-year-old Tamil icon will be seen sharing screen space with his son Vikram Dhruv for the first time. After teasing the fans with a little sneak peek of the film in August, the makers have now released a lyric video from the movie. Additionally, the makers are targeting a Diwali release for the film after producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that Ajith’s Valimai has been postponed to 2022.

Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and financed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Vikram will play the role of a gangster in the movie. The teaser released in August had a dark undertone, and not much is known about the plot of the film.

If “Mahaan" gets a Diwali release, it will clash with Rajinikanth’s action flick “Annathe". Even though Annathe has officially announced the theatrical release of the film, several lucrative markets like the USA, Europe, UK and Malaysia are not operating at full capacity. Even in India, states like Kerala and Maharashtra are yet to allow theatres to reopen due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Another major film releasing this Diwali is Silambarasan’s Maanaadu. The political action thriller is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and features Kalyani Priyadarshni as the female lead. Mahaan will also compete with both Maanaadu and Annathe if it wants to benefit from the Diwali release.

Meanwhile, Vikram has several other films in the pipeline. The 55-year-old will be seen in the action-thriller “Cobra". Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan and Miya headlining the cast.

Vikram is also waiting for the release of the historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan". The Mani Ratnam directorial will be released in two parts — the first one set to hit theatres next year. The film has an ensemble cast including Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayaram.

