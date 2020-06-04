Makers of Virataparvam Unveil First Look of Priyamani on Her Birthday

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Virataparvam released Priyamani's first look poster on the occasion of her 35th birthday, on June 4. It features a smiling Priyamani playing the role of Comrade Bhrathakka.

During an interview with Cinema Express, the National-Award winning actress said, "I am playing a Naxalite. It's going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it's a true story."

The political-thriller is directed by Venu Udugula and bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the leads and also stars Nanditha Das, who returns to Telugu cinema after almost a decade.

Virataparvam will tell the story of the naxal movement and their moral dilemma that triumphed during the last decade.

Priyamani has primarily worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema. The Bangalorean beauty is remembered for her dance number, 1234 Get on the Dance Floor, in the 2013 film Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Priyamani has also played supporting roles in Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra 2 (2010) and Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai-starrer Raavan (2010). She will be playing the lead alongside Ajay Devgn in the sports biopic Maidaan.

Apart from this, the Paruthiveeran actress has wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming Kannada film Doctor 56. She will also be seen in the Telugu-language action drama Naarappa directed by Srikanth Addala

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Asuran that was based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Venkatesh, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj are part of the project.