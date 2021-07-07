Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is coming back with a new storyline. The hit TV show will premiere the third season from July 12 onwards and in the lead up to the big day, lead actors Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar addressed the media in a virtual press conference as they remembered the time they were cast for the show back in 2016.

Producers and creators of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi series, Yash A Patnaik and Mamata Yash Patnaik, revealed how Shaheer as Dev, Erica as Sonakshi and Supriya as Ishwari came on board the show. Yash and Mamta recalled that they had narrated Shaheer the story idea and after 45 minutes of hearing the script, he had agreed to do the show. Supriya interjects and says, “I heard the narration for five minutes and agreed." Shaheer had done hit show Mahabharat as Arjun before Kuch Rang…. and Supriya is a renowned name in the industry.

For Erica’s part as Sonakshi, the makers recalled that they went through a tiring casting process and saw many audition tapes before finalising on the actress. “When we watched Erica’s audition tape and loved how natural she was. It was not over-the-top acting like you see in other shows. We instantly knew that she was going to be our Sonakshi," Yash and Mamta said. They also added that the channel wanted someone who looked like a nutritionist and was beautiful to be cast as Sonakshi and Erica was the perfect fit. This would be Erica’s big break in the TV industry.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi — Nayi Kahaani will introduce the story again from a point where Dev and Sonakshi have become parents and are struggling to keep the spark alive in their marriage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here