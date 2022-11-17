Makers To Face Consequences For Working With Pakistani Artists: MNS Cinema Wing

Chitrapat Sena, the cinema wing of Raj Thackeray’s political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has issued an open threat to the filmmakers of the Hindi film industry against the recruitment of Pakistani artists. President of the MNS cinema wing, Ameya Khopkar has shared a tweet in which he wrote that some producers of the Hindi film Industry are again recruiting Pakistani artists. He stated that this mentality needs to be curbed and hence warned that if Pakistani artists were seen in any film or serial, the makers would face serious consequences.

Users have not taken this tweet well. One of them wrote that leaders like Ameya will always try to interfere with any constructive work done by people.

वा रे तुमचे विचार स्वतः काही करायचं नाही आणि दुसरं कोण करत असेल तर पाय खेचायचे तुम्ही म्हणजे हिंदुस्थानात राहून पार्क्यना साथ देणारी अवलाद आहेत हे स्पष्ट दिसते सत्ते करता दुसऱ्याच ताट पुसन खाणारे आहेत— RAM JANGAM (@RamRamjangam3) November 16, 2022

This is not the first time Ameya and his political party MNS have depicted their aggressive stand against Pakistani artistes and opposed their casting in Hindi films. In 2016, Ameya issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani tele and cine artists to leave India or face dire consequences.

At that time, Ameya told the media that there was resentment against Pakistan across India after the September 18 terror attack in Uri. In this attack, four armed terrorists launched a grenade attack on an Indian army military camp, in which 18 soldiers were killed and 30 suffered injuries as well.

Ameya also stated that this ban applies to Pakistani sports persons and singers as well.

Similarly, MNS demanded the producers working with Pakistani actors pay Rs 5 crore to the Army Welfare Fund. Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was targeted by MNS because Pakistani actor Fawad Khan played a pivotal role in it.

However, it was allowed to be released after the producers paid the said amount to the Army Welfare Fund. This move was criticised by numerous army veterans, who stated that such contributions should be voluntary.

