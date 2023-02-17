Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The talented actor garnered a massive fan following across the globe with his stellar performances and exceptional film choices. Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the pan-Indian sports drama Liger. However, the film did not fare well at the box office, and the young star has been keeping a low profile post the Liger debacle. However, Vijay Deverakonda has been garnering attention lately, for his promise to send 100 of his fans to a sponsored trip.

Vijay has been sponsoring trips for his fans for the last few years religiously. For this year, he has sent 100 fans on an all-expense-paid trip to Manali. He took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of his fans who were leaving for the trip on a plane. In The video featured his fans looking super excited for the trip. All of them were hooting and cheering for Vijay as well.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, “Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains!100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta".

Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning.And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #Deverasanta2022 pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

It all started with a poll this year, after conducting a poll on social media, Vijay found out his fans are inclined towards mountains. He decided to keep his promise and take them to Manali. Vijay started this tradition a while ago.

In previous year, the Dear Comrade actor visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and selected 50 fans randomly who followed Vijay on social media. All of them were given special gifts by Vijay.

Then, in the year that followed, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers and fans to shower up their wishes with hashtag DevaraSanta. He promised that he would fulfill at least 9-10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Besides this, last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who were to be awarded Rs 10,000 each as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualised and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule of the movie in Kashmir, However, the shoot of the film has been pushed for now, given Samantha’s health condition. Kushi is expected to release this year in 2023, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Over and above this, Vijay Deverakonda also has Liger director Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana in his kitty. Financed by Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, the pan-India film is slated to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. VD is expected to be seen as an Army officer in the untitled drama.

