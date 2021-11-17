'Makeup-cum-workout Room': Actor Rani Chatterjee Flaunts Her Stretch Marks

Popular Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee recently shed some weight after previously gaining a few kilos. Now the actor has shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram wherein she is seen flaunting her stretch marks.

The caption reads, “Makeup room cum workout room #helthylifestyle #done # every day #30min #workoutmotivation #bts.”

In the comments section of the post, fans are appreciating the actor, who’s in a pink-coloured sports bra and black leggings.

IG Post Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWXWthTIKv9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The photo was shared on Wednesday and the picture garnered more than a thousand likes within a couple of hours.

In the mirror selfie, the actor has kept her hair loose and the glow of the workout is visible on her face. Many are appreciating the actor for how wonderful she looks in the picture.

One netizen wrote, “Jhakkas”, another wrote, “Mashallah very good.” Another comment on her fitness read, “Wow fit girl.”

Let us tell you that Rani is 33 years old, but seeing her fitness, it is very difficult to guess her age. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, she is also known for her

role in several films. She is the only actor, who has worked in the female-oriented cinema and has also been seen doing some action. She is affectionately called Lady Singham by her fans.

Rani, these days, is in a discussion about her upcoming film Bhabhi Maa. Recently, the look of the actor from the film was also released by the makers.

Many said that seeing Rani’s look in the upcoming film reminds them of the role of Sivagami in Bahubali. The report further states that the film is female-oriented. Besides the film, the actor is also a part of many projects like web series.

