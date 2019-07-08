Making Article 15 was No Brave Act, Says Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha

After his 2018 film Mulk that dealt with Islamophobia, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has shifted his lens to the cast divide prevalent in India, an issue few filmmakers dare to touch.

But Sinha says there is nothing brave about singling out India’s burning issues and making films on them. “I've been asked this question of courage too many times. When I was making the film, I was not looking at it as a brave act. If it's courage, it's great,” he told Firstpost.

“I remember even when the trailer of Mulk came out, a lot of friends took me to the corner and said, ‘Security rakh yaar tu.’ It was the first time that it hit me. My reaction was, ‘Why do I need security because of this trailer?’ I'm not performing any act of bravery. I don't know any other way,” he added.

The director, who has previously dabbled with several genres through films like Tum Bin (romance), Dus (action) and Ra.One (sci-fi), has finally found a firm footing in social dramas, as the success of his last two films prove. Talking about it, Sinha said, “I'm feeling way happier with my films. That's the best answer I can give. I'm feeling liberated in spite of all the chaos.”

Ahead of the Article 15’s release on June 28, Sinha wrote an open letter addressing all the people who were offended by its trailer. Although he emphasised that the film in no way intended to disrespect any community, protests against the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer are still raging in several parts across the country.

An open letter to all offended from my film's trailer #ARTICLE15 pic.twitter.com/LE8QTjpkLx — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 26, 2019

