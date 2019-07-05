Malaal Actor Meezaan Jaffery Prefers Film Appreciation Over Box Office Success

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Malaal Actor Meezaan Jaffery Prefers Film Appreciation Over Box Office Success

Meezaan Jaffery's debut film Malaal, alongside school friend Sharmin Segal, opened in theatres on July 5.

Devasheesh Pandey | News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Malaal Actor Meezaan Jaffery Prefers Film Appreciation Over Box Office Success
Image of Meezaan Jaffery, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

With Malaal, debutant Meezaan Jaffery has decided to not follow the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Jaaved and Jagdeep respectively, who earned a name for themselves in comic roles across various genre films.

Though Jaaved has done a variety of roles but somehow comedy remains his forte.

Meezaan insists that Malaal is a true reflection of a common man's journey of finding love. He plays the character of Shiva More in the film, who, he points out, is an intense and invested character, so much so that he will clear all impediments to try and obtain his lover.

"He (Shiva) is an extremist and will do anything to get her (Sharmin Segal's Aastha in Malaal). The lives of the two characters in Malaal encounter drastic changes because of love. But somewhere they meet the middle ground as he starts becoming more like her, and starts adapting to her ideology, while she starts becoming more like him. And then they become one, which makes it very interesting," says Meezaan.

Meezaan is a spicy food lover and was recently in New Delhi for the promotions of his film. He gorged on butter-chicken and rice, while shedding light on his choice of films and future in Indian cinema.

Sharmin Segal and Meezan Jaffery

Excerpts from the interview follow:

You are playing Shiva in Malaal...

I feel, in the whole film, Shiva gives Aastha a voice. It’s her own voice but somewhere it is subdued. He becomes the vehicle of her expression, while Aastha, on the other hand, makes Shiva's mindset clear. I was briefed by the director (Mangesh Hadawale) to make sure that the audiences see Shiva differently when he is around Aastha, especially when they are alone. Aastha tries to push him in the right direction.

Your views on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh.

I loved the film (Kabir Singh). People are saying that the character didn't say anything (refers to Kiara's Preeti in Kabir Singh) or didn't voice her opinion, which people do nowadays. I feel that she (refers to Sharmin) voiced her opinion while we were working on the film (Malaal) saying 'my character will not do this.' Which is why we completely changed it and her character (Aastha) is completely different. You have such a powerful medium and you have to use that medium to be able to influence people in the right direction.

Film appreciation or box office success?

Film appreciation.

Your thoughts on gossip news…

I am still going to live my life and regardless of what I do you will still say whatever you have to say. I cannot control what people say.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. The film is running in theatres now.

Read: Malaal Actress Sharmin Segal Says Meezaan Doesn't Say What He is Thinking

Also read: Malaal Movie Review: Meezaan, Sharmin's Film Lacks the Pathos It Needed

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram