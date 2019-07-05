Malaal Gets Lukewarm Response as Spider-Man Far From Home Opens Big

The Indian box office numbers of Spider-Man: Far From Home are superlative, given two facts: limited number of screens and a Thursday opening. The film, prompted by positive reviews, has earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day in India.

Read: Netflix to Cut Down on Tobacco Use in Original Series After Anti-smoking Backlash

In another news, director Mangesh Hadawale's film Malaal, a love story between Shiva More (Meezaan Jaffery) and Astha Tripathi (Sharmin Segal), released in cinemas on Friday. Unfortunately, the film failed to attract audiences.

Read: Bombay HC to CBFC: Nobody Has Given You the Intellectual Morality to Decide What One Wants to Watch

Also read: Diana Penty is No Match for Raveena Tandon in New 'Sheher Ki Ladki' From Khandaani Shafakhana

Also, Prince Narula's brother died while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough, Toronto. He was reportedly washed away by the strong current as he did not know how to swim.

Read: 19 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Team Reunites for a Fun Outing

Also read: Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda Become Parents to a Baby Girl

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

The latest superhero offering from Hollywood, Spider-Man: Far From Home, has started its journey at the Indian box office in terrific style. With less than 2000 screens allotted to Tom Holland’s film, one thing is absolutely clear. There’s a great scope of increased number of screens from day two, especially when none of the other simultaneous releases have generated any hype.

Read: Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend

Also read: From Robert Downey Jr to Padma Lakshmi, Celebs Share Wishes on US Independence Day

Also read: Spider-Man Far From Home Breaks This Box Office Record of Avengers Endgame in North America

Also read: Malaika Arora Says She Makes Arjun Kapoor Look Good on Their 'Surreal' New York Vacation

In her review of Malaal, News18's Priyanka Sinha Jhan wrote, "Mangesh Hadawale’s direction, unfortunately, lacks the finesse that we saw in his award-winning Marathi film Tingya. He makes the proceedings borderline clichés, never letting them explore their true potential."

Read: Malaal Movie Review: Meezaan, Sharmin's Film Lacks the Pathos It Needed

Also read: Raatchasi Movie Review: Jyothika Can't Help This Poorly Executed Film

Also read: Oh Baby Initial Reviews: Samantha Akkineni's Film is a Heart-touching Entertainer

Also read: Malaal Actor Meezaan Jaffery Prefers Film Appreciation Over Box Office Success

Former Bigg Boss winner and Roadies gang-leader Prince Narula broke down in tears during the shoot of Nach Baliye 9, after informing the audience about the death of his brother. Prince, who is set to enter Nach Baliye 9, couldn't hold back his tears in the remembrance of his brother Rupesh aka Ruby.

Read: Prince Narula Breaks Down on Nach Baliye 9 Sets After Brother Drowns in Toronto

Also read: Mark Ruffalo Takes a Dig at Chris Evans, Shares Funny Captain America Meme From Avengers Endgame

Also read: Imtiaz Ali Hints at Title of Love Aaj Kal Sequel with Romantic Photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Also read: Hrithik Roshan Says No One Would've Ignited Him the Way Tiger Shroff Has

Unlike the previous seasons, the Duffer Brothers have made sure that the new season of Stranger Things has more humour. The kids from Hawkins are growing fast. Now, they are teens and have a new set of problems. They are into relationships and they have parents who are dreading those relationships. All this while, something is creeping towards them.

Read: Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down

Also read: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Movie Review: Desperately Seeking Salvation

Also read: Anup Soni All Set to Return as Crime Patrol Host After 15 Months

Also read: Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Family Complete #BottleCapChallenge in Style

This Independence Day will see three big films releasing alongside each other, as they fight for audiences' attention at the box office. Prabhas' Saaho, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House have been confirmed to release on August 15 concurrently. While the first poster of Mission Mangal was released by Akshay on social media on Thursday, fans of Prabhas got the first glimpse into the dance track Psycho Saiyaan, featuring Shraddha Kapoor opposite the Baahubali star. The song releases on July 8.

Read: Psycho Saiyaan Teaser Released as Saaho Set to Clash with Mission Mangal & Batla House on Independence Day

Also read: Tarsem Singh Jassar Releases New Feel-good Song ‘Life’ on His Birthday, Watch Here

Also read: 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip

Check back tomnorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more