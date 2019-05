Malaal Trailer: Peppy Music Fuels Meezaan and Sharmin Segal's Tragic Love Story

Debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are all set to present the audiences with their cute love-hate relationship in the upcoming romantic-drama film Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It is set to hit theatres on June 28.The three-minute-long trailer opens inside a Mumbai chawl where Meezan's Shiva More is a popular resident, who plays cricket, is friendly with the neighbouring kids and enthusiastically participates in festivities. Shiva's life takes a sharp turn when a student-cum-teacher, played by Sharmin, enters his life.Sharmin's idea, by the looks of it, is to teach the slum's poor kids, for which she sets up shop inside the residential premises. Shiva, initially, fervently opposes the idea, but realises the importance of Sharmin's efforts slowly. Feelings start to give way and the couple fall in love, until an opposition turns up in the form of a local politician, whose henchmen beat up Shiva get him landed in jail.Shiva will have to struggle to claim his lady love--Sharmin's character, while he struggles the odds of his own self sinking into the abyss of alcoholism and her love turning sour for him. Both the actors look the part and speak the Marathi tongue fluently. The peppy background music, with a local Marathi twist, adds to the high emotional quotient that the trailer of Malaal has to offer.See Malaal trailer:Follow @News18Movies for more