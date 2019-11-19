Malaika Arora Ditches Her Car, Hops onto an Autorickshaw with Mother, See Pics
Malaika Arora turned heads as she ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of the home a while back.
Malaika Arora's New Pic From Her Austria Vacay, But Whose Her Caption For?
Be it flaunting her sartorial choices or her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is a constant in headlines and makes head turns every time she steps out of the house. However, this time it was neither her larger than life gowns nor Arjun Kapoor, the Bollywood scorcher stole the limelight as she ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of the home a while back.
Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt, which she teamed with a matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp for an auto ride. The pictures of the actress have gone viral on social media. Take a look:
Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly been making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. It was in an earlier interview earlier this year, Arjun had confessed about dating Malaika. The actor mentioned that he decided to come out about it since the media had been respectful towards their personal space and never irked them unnecessarily.
When he was asked about marriage plans, he had said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun had denied all speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
During the screening of Arjun Kapoor's movie, India's Most Wanted, the two had made their first public appearance together where Arjun looped one hand across his lady love's waist.
In Bollywood, Malaika was last seen dancing to the beats of the 'Hello hello" number in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film "Pataakha", starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.
