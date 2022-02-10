Malaika, Amrita Arora Gave Fashion Police a Run For Their Money as They Get Papped Post Dinner Date; See Pics

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora aces her fashion game every time she walks out of her home, and the actress maintained the trajectory recently as she stepped out with her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika and Amrita were spotted by paps on Wednesday, after a dinner at Bastian, Worli. Giving the fashion police a run for their money, Malaika and Amrita aced their killer looks.

The photos see Malaika donning a cropped sweater and she paired it up with stylish brown leather pants and matching heels. Leaving her luscious locks open, the actress looked gorgeous in a subtle make up look. Following the COVID-19 protocol, she also wore a mask. Speaking about Amrita, the actress wore a sweater dress and paired it up with biker shorts. She completed her high-fashion street look with black pointed heel boots. The actress also carried a Christian Dior handbag. The duo smilingly posed for the paparazzi. The paps also clicked film director Vikram Phadnis as he posed with Amrita.

Check their pics here:

Malaika was in the headlines earlier as she reunited with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a brief moment to drop off their son Arhaan at the airport. The couple co-parent Arhaan after getting divorced in 2017. They were clicked by the paparazzi as they were seeing him off. The actress could be seen having a cordial discussion with her ex-husband. Later, Arhaan hugs his parents and other family members before bidding goodbye. He is studying at a college abroad.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways in 2017 but have maintained a cordial bond with each other. They often meet to spend time with their son. Malaika is now dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is seeing Giorgia Andriani.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun are currently one of the most loving couples in BTown. They have often been trolled for their age difference but the two love birds deal with the trolls with extreme dignity and prove every time, that they are unapologetically in love.

