Malaika Announces to Launch NUDE Meal on Aug 11, Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Can’t Wait’

Actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora are a couple which is gaining a lot of popularity these days. The news about the two celebrities dating each other came out some time back. As per media reports the couple has been dating each other for a few years now. The lovebirds keep sharing each other’s pictures on their Instagram account. Recently Arjun shared a video of his lady love Malaika on his Instagram account. The video was first shared by Malaika on Instagram.

https://instagram.com/stories/arjunkapoor/2631354174899849380?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

The actress shared the video on her Instagram handle a day ago, revealing that she will soon be coming up with a project called NUDE meal. In the caption of the post, she said that there will be no more secrets. She also said that she has been developing something which will be exciting for both her and the audience. She asked people to get ready to have the most wholesome and delicious meals with her. The actress also gave the full form in the caption— Nutritious Undisguised Delicious Eats (NUDE). She asked people if they are excited and gave the launching date which will be August 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Sharing the video on his Instagram story Arjun wrote that he cannot wait for it. Adorable, isn’t it? It is amazing to see how the couple keeps supporting each other in every possible way.

Earlier, Malaika too posted a picture of Arjun on her Insta story which was really liked by people on social media. She wrote a special line in the post for Arjun. Sharing the picture on her Insta story she called it her Sunday view. The duo keeps treating their fans with such things and the fans love it too. This unique way of Arjun and Malaika of expressing love for each other will definitely make anyone feel ticklish.

