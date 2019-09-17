Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Malaika Arora Acing the 'Chamatkarasana' Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

The actress-dancer posted a picture of her acing the yoga aasan with perfection, and also explained the benefits of it in her long post.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Malaika Arora's acing the 'Chamatkarasana' Is The Monday Motivation We Need!
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...

Monday blues are more common than we think and a motivation to drive them away is more of a necessity than a luxury. And while there maybe ways more than one to help, Yoga surely comes as one of the best measure to prepare a calm mind and body. Actress Malaika Arora's #mondaymotivation too comes in the form acing a difficult yoga aasan, and it is a ‘miracle’ in itself.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself trying the Chamatkarasana. Her elaborate post beamed of positivism as she expressed the benefits of the aasan, starting with an abstract thought about life and miracles, and it actually echoes our thoughts too. Her post mentioned how miracles don’t happen overnight but take time and effort.

View this post on Instagram

#malaikasmondaymotivation .. Hello to all you beautiful people out there! This Monday, I want to talk to you about miracles. At @thedivayoga and @sarvayogastudios, we truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don't happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this! It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. 1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance. 2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat. 3. Opens the hips and hip flexors. 4. Stretches and strengthens the back. 5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance. Here's my gratitude message for you today, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.”Hello Universe, Hello new week! @sarvesh_shashi

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Further, she goes on to give the physical and psychological benefits of the yogaasan in 5 points which include opening up of 'hips and hip flexors', ‘stretching and strengthening of the back’, and ‘cultivating a feeling old universal love and acceptance’ among others.

At the end, she expressed gratitude for all the beings and wished them to be ‘happy and free’, concluding it with ‘Hello Universe, Hello new week.’ This surely is the Monday motivation we all need.

Malaika’s love for Yoga is not unknown. The 45-year-old is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and gives us major fitness goals every now and then.

She also turned an entrepreneur when she invested in a Yoga startup in Mumbai, by the name of Diva. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, she had revealed how the idea of it happened and said, “Well, sometimes some things just happen accidentally in life and you bump into certain people not realising that something good might come out of it. And that’s just how it happened. I met Sarvesh (Shashi, yoga entrepreneur) and he told me what they had in mind and what it is that they wanted to do. Bam! I said ‘Okay’ because this was so up my street. We decided to do studios for women predominantly, and that’s why it’s called Diva Studios — so that you can come here and feel like a diva yourself.”

 

 

