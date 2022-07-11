CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora All Smiles as She Poses With Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan: Lovely to Meet You Both

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 14:13 IST

Actress Malaika Arora posted a story on Instagram with the newly-wed couple Vignesh and Nayanthara congratulating them on their marriage. (Source : Instagram)

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The actress also congratulated them.

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to congratulate Vignesh Shivan and Jawan actress Nayanthara on their wedding. The couple got married earlier last month. Malaika enjoys a massive social media following and often shares glimpses of her personal life. The Bollywood actress shared a picture with the South power couple and said, “Congratulations… was so lovely to meet you both.”

The wedding ceremony of Vignesh and Nayanthara was attended by the who’s who of the Indian Film Industry. The illustrious guest list included the likes of Thalaaiva Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Suriya, AR Rahman, Boney Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Take a look at Malaika’s post:

Vignesh recently shared a picture with A.R. Rahman from the couple’s wedding day and captioned it, “With the most divine , purest human being @arrahman sir 🙂 for making this day so blessed for us thank you sir !Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute !”

Meanwhile, Jai Bhim actor Suriya was accompanied by his wife, actress Jyotika to the much-awaited wedding. Vignesh shared a post saying, “With the ever charming @actorsuriya sir and the always beautiful Jyotika mam ☺️❤️My Hero @actorvijaysethupathi , akka Jesse with the lovely kids ❤️Making our day too special ❤️”

Vignesh has been sharing all the unseen pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony on their one-month anniversary and fans cannot keep calm about how beautiful Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara looked together in a picture clicked by celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik. He also shared photos with megastar Rajinikanth.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in ‘Jawan’ sharing screen space with King Khan. The film is being directed by ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’ director Atlee Kumar. The film will also star Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

