Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Set to Spill Beans on Their Personal Lives, Dirty Secrets in 'Arora Sisters'

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the most stylish sister duo in Bollywood. The two often take the internet by storm with their glammed-up pictures on social media. If a new report is to be believed, the sister duo is all set to appear on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians-like reality TV series.

Malaika and Amrita, who are close friends with Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan and ace designer Manish Malhotra, are likely to spill the beans on their personal lives and dark secrets in a series called ‘Arora Sisters,’ according to a report in Pinkvilla. “The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora’s families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences,” a source told Pinkvilla.

After ‘Arora Sisters’, Malaika and Amrita are also said to be a part of yet another show with Kareena Kapoor. They all will be a part of another reality show called Guts on Netflix. The show will also reportedly feature Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Malaika often grabs the headlines for her romance with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun are amongst the most-talked about couples in B-town. They often get spotted together by the shutterbugs.

The lovebirds take social media by storm every time they post mushy photos with each other on their respective accounts.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performance to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent.

