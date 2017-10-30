GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Step Out With Son Arhaan, See Pics

Malaika and Arbaaz got officially divorced on May 11, 2017.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2017, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Step Out With Son Arhaan, See Pics
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Each time Bollywood’s most-enduring couples have decided to part ways, fans have been left heartbroken. So when Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to end marital life, fans were shocked. Malaika and Arbaaz got officially divorced on May 11, 2017. The couple got separated in March 2016 and lived separately since then.

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Bandra Family Court had granted divorce to the estranged couple. Malaika and Arbaaz who had been married for 18 years, have a 14-year-old son. While Malaika was given their son’s custody, Arbaaz was granted visitation rights, Mid-Day stated.

malaikaaroraarbaazkhan4

But their divorce didn’t stop them from being spotted together at events.

malaikaaroraarbaazkhan3

Both Malaika and Arbaaz were recently seen at a suburban restaurant with their son, former’s parents and sister Amrita Arora.

malaikaaroraarbaazkhan

The rumour about their divorce started when the couple were hosting a show together. Arbaaz was seen hosting alone for a long time as Malaika had to leave for other commitments. At one point both of them would arrive for the shoot separately and ignore each other throughout the shoot. Everything was escalated when Malaika moved out of their Bandra home recently and shifted to an apartment in Khar, along with their 14-year-old son Arhaan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...