2-min read

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Are Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was the First to Know About Deepika Padukone's Wedding

'Iron Man 3' writer reveals that 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks a selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Akshay Kumar wishes women and girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Are Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was the First to Know About Deepika Padukone's Wedding
'Iron Man 3' writer reveals that 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks a selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Akshay Kumar wishes women and girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

In another news, Deepika Padukone revealed that the celebrated designer Sabyasachi was among the first people to find out about her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Notably, information of her wedding was kept under wraps until the couple officially announced it days before their big day.

Also, on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Padmanstars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte wished women and girls across the world. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message for all the women around the globe.

Read: Disha Patani on Working with Salman Khan in Bharat: You Shouldn't Miss the Right Opportunity in Life

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. After denying frequent link-up rumours, Arjun accepted that he is indeed in a relationship with Malaika.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Accepts Relationship with Malaika Arora, Says Media has been Decent About It

Also read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Relationship: How Bollywood Actresses Are Breaking Patriarchal Moulds

At a recent event in Mumbai, which she attended with Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone revealed that she informed the former about her wedding with Ranveer Singh first.

Read: Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding

Also read: Ranveer Singh Describes What it Takes to Play Kapil Dev in '83

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was seen forwarding the agenda of menstrual hygiene and health for women and girls in Padman, took to social media to wish females across the globe a happy Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Read: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte Wish Women and Girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Recently, Drew Pearce, who co-wrote the script of Rober Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 with director Shane Black, revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle.

Read: Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story

Also read: Jon Snow Couldn't Kill Night King Because He was Busy Taking Combat Training from Him

Also read: Dragons in GoT Are Cool, But Naagins Are Not? This is Anti-populist, Says Ekta Kapoor

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth, Says 'I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer'

Also read: Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

