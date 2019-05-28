English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Are Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was the First to Know About Deepika Padukone's Wedding
'Iron Man 3' writer reveals that 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks a selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Akshay Kumar wishes women and girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
'Iron Man 3' writer reveals that 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks a selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Akshay Kumar wishes women and girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Loading...
In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.
In another news, Deepika Padukone revealed that the celebrated designer Sabyasachi was among the first people to find out about her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Notably, information of her wedding was kept under wraps until the couple officially announced it days before their big day.
Also, on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Padmanstars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte wished women and girls across the world. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message for all the women around the globe.
Read: Disha Patani on Working with Salman Khan in Bharat: You Shouldn't Miss the Right Opportunity in Life
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. After denying frequent link-up rumours, Arjun accepted that he is indeed in a relationship with Malaika.
Read: Arjun Kapoor Accepts Relationship with Malaika Arora, Says Media has been Decent About It
Also read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Relationship: How Bollywood Actresses Are Breaking Patriarchal Moulds
At a recent event in Mumbai, which she attended with Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone revealed that she informed the former about her wedding with Ranveer Singh first.
Read: Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
Also read: Ranveer Singh Describes What it Takes to Play Kapil Dev in '83
Actor Akshay Kumar, who was seen forwarding the agenda of menstrual hygiene and health for women and girls in Padman, took to social media to wish females across the globe a happy Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Read: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte Wish Women and Girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day
Recently, Drew Pearce, who co-wrote the script of Rober Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 with director Shane Black, revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle.
Read: Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
Also read: Jon Snow Couldn't Kill Night King Because He was Busy Taking Combat Training from Him
Also read: Dragons in GoT Are Cool, But Naagins Are Not? This is Anti-populist, Says Ekta Kapoor
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth, Says 'I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer'
Also read: Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, Deepika Padukone revealed that the celebrated designer Sabyasachi was among the first people to find out about her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Notably, information of her wedding was kept under wraps until the couple officially announced it days before their big day.
Also, on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Padmanstars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte wished women and girls across the world. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message for all the women around the globe.
Read: Disha Patani on Working with Salman Khan in Bharat: You Shouldn't Miss the Right Opportunity in Life
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. After denying frequent link-up rumours, Arjun accepted that he is indeed in a relationship with Malaika.
Read: Arjun Kapoor Accepts Relationship with Malaika Arora, Says Media has been Decent About It
Also read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Relationship: How Bollywood Actresses Are Breaking Patriarchal Moulds
At a recent event in Mumbai, which she attended with Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone revealed that she informed the former about her wedding with Ranveer Singh first.
Read: Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
Also read: Ranveer Singh Describes What it Takes to Play Kapil Dev in '83
Actor Akshay Kumar, who was seen forwarding the agenda of menstrual hygiene and health for women and girls in Padman, took to social media to wish females across the globe a happy Menstrual Hygiene Day.
Read: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte Wish Women and Girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day
Recently, Drew Pearce, who co-wrote the script of Rober Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 with director Shane Black, revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle.
Read: Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
Also read: Jon Snow Couldn't Kill Night King Because He was Busy Taking Combat Training from Him
Also read: Dragons in GoT Are Cool, But Naagins Are Not? This is Anti-populist, Says Ekta Kapoor
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of the upcoming Hollywood film Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Clicks Selfie with Chris Hemsworth, Says 'I'm Worthy of Lifting Thor's Hammer'
Also read: Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol: Kiwis Lose Early Wickets
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results