Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Easter Lunch at Her Mother's House, See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often make headlines for their love-filled pictures on social media. The duo’s off-screen chemistry is loved by their fans as the couple always makes sure to celebrate all the special occasions and festivals together. Malaika and Arjun on Sunday were spotted going out for a special Easter lunch at Malaika’s mother’s house. They even posed for the photographers outside Malaika’s mom’s house in Mumbai. While Arjun opted for a casual avatar in a slogan shirt and stylish jeans, Malaika stunned in an asymmetric dress. The actress wore a backless yellow floral dress with high heels. She tied her hair in a bun. Adhering to the Covid-19 norms, the couple was seen wearing masks.

This comes after Malaika celebrated Holi with Arjun over the last weekend. The couple’s Holi celebrations were all about long walks and poolside skipping.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a long time and had made their relationship official a couple of years ago. On the work front, Arjun’s film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is currently running in theatres. He will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bhooti Police which is a horror comedy along with Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, Arjun is also working on a cross border love story along with Rakul Preet Singh.