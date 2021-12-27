Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Get Papped on Romantic Dinner Date in Mumbai; See Pics

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. The couple, who seldom make a public appearance, was spotted by the paparazzi in a car on Sunday evening. A video, shared on Instagram by Bollywood celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, showed Malaika in an emerald green outfit and Arjun in a black outfit as they were spotted inside the car. Both were seen wearing a black face mask.

The footage also showed Malaika and Arjun stepping out of the car and having a conversation. Moments later, Malaika waved to the paparazzi and stepped back inside the car. Check out the footage here:

Recently, Malaika and Arjun celebrated Christmas with their respective families. On Saturday, Malaika shared a cheerful Christmas portrait on Instagram. The 48-year-old model and television personality posed with her parents Anil and Joyce Arora, sister Amrita Arora, and son Arhaan Khan. Malaika was dressed in a white dress with black and red graphic print, while Amrita was dressed in a satin green dress. The picture was shared on Instagram by the model with a caption that read, “Laughs, love and Christmas cheer all around.”

Commenting on the picture, Bhavana Pandey, mother of actress Ananya Pandey, wrote, “Such a lovely picture. Merry Xmas.”

Meanwhile, Arjun shared a picture from the Christmas celebration at Kapoor household on Instagram on Sunday. The 36-year-old actor posed with his brother-in-law Karan Boolani, fashion designer Kunal Rawal, and cousin Mohit Marwah for the picture. Sharing the portrait on the social media platform, Arjun wrote in the caption, “One of these four people is posing for a boyband cover. I’ll let you guess who.”

Commenting on the caption, filmmaker Boolani even suggested a band name, “Juan direction.”

Malaika and Arjun have been in a romantic relationship for a few years now. The duo rarely share pictures of each other on the social media platform.

