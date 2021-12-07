Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Go on Romantic Date in The Maldives

Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are spending some quality time in the Maldives these days. They keep sharing their videos and photos from the island nation on their respective social media handles. A video shared by Arjun on his Instagram handle is going viral.

In this video, Arjun Kapoor seemed to be presenting ladylove Malaika Arora with a surprise on their holiday. He arranged for a beautiful romantic dinner date by the seaside. When Malaika saw her surprise, she was ecstatic. You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The video is breathtakingly beautiful, with stunning lighting all around. Malaika is seen wearing a yellow dress and twirling with Arjun.

The actor has a killer body and she is a fitness freak. Her workout photos are widely popular among fans who cannot get enough of the diva’s style and glamour quotient. Malaika Arora is always in the headlines owing to her glamorous looks and great style. All these things make her a hot favourite among the paparazzi, although she is also often trolled for wearing revealing clothes.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took many fans by surprise when they came out as a couple. They have often been the target of trolls for their age difference but they have never let it put a dent in their relationship. They often go out for dates and vacations, and their pictures garner millions of views on social media.

