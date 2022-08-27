Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Groove To Chaiya Chaiya at Kunal Rawal's Pre-Wedding Bash; Watch

It’s wedding time in Bollywood again as designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot. While their wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday i.e August 28, pre-wedding rituals have already begun. On Friday night, the designers hosted a mega bash which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Several pictures and videos from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash are already going viral on social media. However, there is one clip that has caught everyone’s attention and left all in complete awe.

In the video, lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen grooving to the former’s popular song Chaiya Chaiya. With broad smiles on their faces as they recite the lyrics of the song and ape the hook step of the song, the two look absolutely amazing.

Malaika wore an ivory lehenga and accessorised her look with a silver choker and a ring. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked charming as always a black embellished kurta pyjama.

Soon after the video was shared by a paparazzo account fans took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. “I love this energy malla,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called them ‘cute’.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for over two years now. During his Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, Arjun shared revealed that they two are not planning to tie the knot soon. He mentioned that he would want to focus on his career as of now and said, “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going…I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy.”

