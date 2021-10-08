Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Indulge in Social Media PDA, Check Here

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular and loved couples of Bollywood. They are often clicked while on dates and the actors also feature in each other’s social media posts quite often. Recently, Malaika spotted Arjun in an advertisement and took a picture of it and shared on Instagram story. Malaika captioned it, “too hot", with a fire emoji. Arjun acknowledged that by re-sharing Malaika’s post on his social media handle with a heart emoji.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The couple often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. In a recent interview, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and the bond they share. Calling Malaika his girlfriend, he revealed that she knows him better than anyone.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently released his horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Malaika will be seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2.

