Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has earned her name in the good books of the fashion police. With her impeccable style statements, she has time and again shelled out major fashion inspo to her fans. From delicate dresses to trendy traditional, and classy boss-lady looks, Malaika’s exquisite wardrobe collection has it all. Recently, the 49-year-old attended her sister Amrita Arora’s birthday bash where she was papped with her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor. However, it was her attire that grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. Many even called Malaika’s outfit similar to that of social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

The video was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The clip captured Malaika and Arjun walking out of a house. The Chaiyya Chaiyaa girl was dressed in an exquisite cut-out, full-sleeved black top that she teamed up with a pair of printed light brown trousers. She complemented her classy outfit with a pair of high-rise stilettos and a signature belt.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand looked dapper in a casual ensemble. He donned a dark indigo shade of sweatshirt coupled with a pair of black, loose-fitted joggers. A black beanie cap and uber-cool sunglasses completed his stylish avatar. The lovebirds were captured walking toward the car as they waved at the shutterbugs.

However, it was Malaika’s attire that lured in social media users. Some even compared her with Uorfi Javed. “Top to Uorfi ka pehan aayi,” noted one user. “Awesome outfit,” quipped another. Many called Malaika and Arjun a good pair and dropped red heart emojis.

Not long ago, Uorfi was also spotted wearing a similar outfit. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was dressed in a barely-there black cut-out, tulle bodysuit as she was clicked in the streets of Mumbai. Check out her attire here.

Meanwhile, speaking of Malaika, the actress was last seen grooving to the peppy song Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushman Khurrana’s An Action Hero. She was also a part of a show titled Moving In With Malaika where she threw light on her glamorous life, the incessant trolling she faces, and her relationship with Ishaqzaaade actor Arjun Kapoor. Many B-town celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Nora Fatehik also graced the show, which aired on Disney+Hotstar.

