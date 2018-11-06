English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Planning to Get Married in April 2019: Report
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly been in a relationship for a few years now.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
2018 has been a pretty big one for the love lives of your favorite Bollywood celebrities. Almost every third month, a new celebrity pair is getting engaged or married and giving us major couple goals.
Although plenty of celebrity engagements and weddings have already occurred this year (for instance, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement), there are plenty of other star couples who are planning to tie the knot in the coming months. And, the rumoured pair of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is apparently going to join the club soon.
Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been going steady for years now. And, a new report in Pinkvilla suggests that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple.
According to the report, the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."
Recently, a picture of Arjun and Malaika walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport went viral on social media. It was reported that Arjun accompanied Malaika to Italy, wherein they celebrated the latter's 45th birthday together.
Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together every now and then. Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event. Later, they were also spotted arriving in the same car for Sandeep Khoshla's private bash.
Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.
Follow @news18movies for more
Although plenty of celebrity engagements and weddings have already occurred this year (for instance, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement), there are plenty of other star couples who are planning to tie the knot in the coming months. And, the rumoured pair of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is apparently going to join the club soon.
Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been going steady for years now. And, a new report in Pinkvilla suggests that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple.
According to the report, the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."
Recently, a picture of Arjun and Malaika walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport went viral on social media. It was reported that Arjun accompanied Malaika to Italy, wherein they celebrated the latter's 45th birthday together.
Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together every now and then. Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event. Later, they were also spotted arriving in the same car for Sandeep Khoshla's private bash.
Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo a Goal Machine and Money-making Machine for Ambitious Juventus
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor
- Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...