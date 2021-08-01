Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Spend Their Sunday Together Clicking Each Other's Pics

On Sunday, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared each other’s candid moments on social media. In a picture clicked and shared by Arjun on his Instagram, Malaika is seen sitting at the dining table as they enjoy a lavish spread together. Arjun said the pasta he was enjoying was cooked by Malaika.

Malaika Arora In Blazer-Jeans Or Kiara Advani In Pantsuit: Which Celebrity Look Was A Hit

Meanwhile, Malaika shared a black and white picture of Arjun as he relaxed on the sofa with Casper. Take a look at how Arjun and Malaika spent time with each other on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Arjun has recently featured on the cover of a magazine with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. In an interview, Arjun also opened up on their equation saying, “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying.” Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." Arjun further said, “Glad you caught onto that. And that is something no-one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives."

Jahnvi continued, “But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

Arjun was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will now be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here