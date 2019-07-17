Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen stepping out for a lunch date in Mumbai recently.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been setting couple goals for sometime now. From their secretive outings to their latest vacation in New York for Arjun's birthday celebration, the duo have set the bar high for romance in Bollywood.
Recently, the couple were spotted in Mumbai, as they stepped out for a brunch on a weekday afternoon. Arjun donned a casual look for the outing. He sported a black T-shirt and brown pants while Malaika donned a white tank top and blue denims. The duo was spotted returning from what looked like a date at a restaurant. See pics here:
During their NYC vacation, earlier in July, both Malaika and Arjun gave us some serious couple goals. The two were spotted twinning in neon clothes. They took to Instagram to share pictures wearing neon outfits and a cap that read NYC.
Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! Ps - who wore the neon better ??? 😉 pic.twitter.com/yuYJ2B6TwX— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 4, 2019
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.
On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
