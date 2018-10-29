English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to Tie the Knot Next Year? Close Friend Reveals the Truth
Recently, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may soon make their relationship official.
Recently, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may soon make their relationship official.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating each other. Although the two never admitted their alleged relationship, their recent appearances on several occasions have only added fuel to the fire. A few days back a picture of them walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport also went viral. At the time, it was reported that Arjun apparently accompanied Malaika to Italy to ring in her 45th birthday.
Recently, a report in Filmfare even claimed that the duo are planning to take their relationship a step ahead by getting hitched next year.
However, a close friend of the rumoured couple has denied all such speculation, saying that the two are currently "exploring their beautiful relationship".
"Arjun and Malaika have started spending quality time together. They are extremely fond of each other and are exploring their beautiful relationship. Let's not jump the gun here. We should just let them be. Marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon for them," a source told DNA.
"Arjun is a doting brother and will only settle down once his sister Anshula agrees to do so. Malaika is also just beginning to get to know Arjun well. They have just started their courtship and both are clear that they want to enjoy each other’s company right now. Arjun is neck-deep in his film commitments and Malaika, too, has a hectic work life. There is a lot of time before the relationship hits the next gear," added the source.
Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.
