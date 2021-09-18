Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Walk Hand-in-Hand After Dinner Date, Watch Video Here

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular and loved couples of Bollywood. They are often clicked while on dates and the actors also feature in each other’s social media posts quite often. Recently, they were snapped post their dinner date in Mumbai. Malaika can be seen wearing a white knitted top paired with denim shorts. She kept her hair tied up in a bun. Arjun on the other hand donned a black casual t-shirt with black jeans. Both of them were careful about following covid protocols as they did not open their face masks.

They were clicked walking hand in hand.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and the bond they share. Calling Malaika his girlfriend, he revealed that she knows him better than anyone.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. Meanwhile, Arjun has been making headlines recently for buying a luxurious sky-villa next to Malaika’s house in Bandra. Reportedly, the actor has spent nearly Rs 20 to 23 crore for this 4BHK sea-facing property.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently released his horror-comedy film Bhoot Police., co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

