Malaika Arora And Bhumi Pednekar Enjoy Blurry 'Late Night Conversations' With Orry Awatramani; See Pics

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who often steals the limelight with his charismatic and flamboyant personality, recently spend some quality time with Bollywood beauties Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar. Orry often gets spotted alongside Bollywood celebrities and takes to social media to give his followers a glimpse of his get-togethers. This time, he enjoyed some “late-night conversations" with Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar and shared blurry photographs of them having a gala time with model Neelam Kaur Gill.

For their latest outing, Arora and Pedenekar were seen twinning and winning in raunchy black ensembles. The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame opted for a sheer top that was paired with an oversized jacket and matching black leather pants. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar wore a stylish black two-piece set featuring a thigh-high slit. Take a look at the photo here:

As soon as the photo caught the attention of Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora, they quickly took to the comments section to appreciate the post. While Arora wrote, “Blurry nites,” Pednekar dropped a fire emoticon on the photo. Orry appears to be the close confidante of several Bollywood personalities. From vacationing with rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor to partying with Ananya Panday, enjoying a concert with Ahan Shetty, or hanging out with Nysa Devgn, his public appearances often garner massive media attention.

Malaika Arora, who is known for appearing as a judge on multiple reality TV shows, recently hit the headlines for the quirky promotion of her upcoming digital show. Her post led to speculation that she said ‘yes’ to beau Arjun Kapoor’s proposal. She will next star in the reality show, Moving With Malaika, that’ll give a close look at the personal life of the diva.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan, has multiple projects in her kitty including, The Lady Killer, Govinda Naam Mera, and Bheed, among others.

