Malaika Arora and Her Dog are Looking for an Answer Every Indian in Lockdown is Searching for

Malaika Arora and Her Dog are Looking for an Answer Every Indian in Lockdown is Searching for

Malaika Arora has treated her Instagram family with yet another no-makeup selfie of herself. But this time, she's looking for an answer that every Indian in the lockdown is searching for.

Malaika Arora shared yet another no-makeup selfie with her fans on social media. In the photo, one can see a seemingly bored Malaika with a dull expression. Sitting next to her is Malaika’s dog, Casper, who is looking at her with an inquisitive face.

With a tinge of quirk, Malaika added a thinking cloud to the image which reads as, “Wat u lookin at Casper ??? I don’t know when this lockdown is gonna end (sic).”

Meanwhile, Malaika has been actively sharing her at-home activities with regular social media uploads. She has been spending quality quarantine time with Casper and her son, Arhaan.

A few days back, she Instagrammed another delightful picture with her quarantine partners.

Captioning the post, she said, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe”

Apart from this, the fitness enthusiast has been treating her Instagram family with beautiful no-makeup and sun-kissed selfies. Not long ago, she shared another gorgeous post, wherein one could see her swap her gym outfits with Kaftan.

Malaika apparently has taken cues from her close friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been often spotted in the trendy outfit amid lockdown.

“Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials,”she wrote.

