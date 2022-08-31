CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora and Her Furry Friend Casper Warm Up In Sync For Yogal; Watch Adorable Video
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora and Her Furry Friend Casper Warm Up In Sync For Yogal; Watch Adorable Video

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 18:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora's workout partner is cutest of all.

Malaika Arora's workout partner is cutest of all.

Malaika Arora never fails to impress all with her fitness and she often shares a glimpse of her workout or yoga sessions on social media.

Maliaka Arora is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. The actress often shares glimpses of her workout and Yoga sessions on social media, leaving all completely impressed. Once again, Malaika Arora has turned motivation for all with her latest Yoga video.

The 48-year-old actress practices yoga quite frequently along with her personal fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi. Recently, the latter took to Instagram to share Malaika and her pet dog getting ready to do some warm-up exercises. In an adorable Instagram story, Malaika was seen doing her warm-up session, while Casper also seems to accompany her movements on the yoga mat. Sarvesh captioned the post, “Malaika Arora and Casper doing their respective warm-up sessions”.

A screengrab from Sarvesh Shashi's Instagram story.
A screengrab from Sarvesh Shashi’s Instagram story.

It’s safe to say that Malaika is a fitness junkie – but she is also fiercely protective of her pet pooch Casper. A regular fixture on her morning walks around Bandra, Mumbai, Malaika adores her pet to bits. Casper also features on many of her social media posts and Malaika never shies away from cuddling with her munchkin. Previously, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures of Casper’s birthday in February last year when he turned 6. The pooch seemed to have a party for himself, decorated to the brim with party streamers, party hats, balloons, dog-friendly treats, and several hugs.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. While the marriage rumours of the two have been making headlines for a long time now, recently Arjun dismissed all such reports when he appeared in Koffee With Karan and clearly stated that marriage is not on cards as of now.  “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going.  I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable,” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 31, 2022, 18:24 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 18:24 IST