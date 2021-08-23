Malaika Arora Answers Burning Questions About Face Yoga in Style With Fun Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has an active social media presence and often shares glimpse of her personal and professional life with her 13 million followers. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and often posts photos and videos about the benefits of an active lifestyle. She also regularly practices Yoga and often shares information about its benefits with fans. On Monday, Malaika shared a fun informative Reel, answering questions about Face Yoga.

In the video, Malaika can be seen practicing Face Yoga. She also revealed that she does Face Yoga everyday and it beneficial for both men and women of any age. The Reel featured a trendy music that content creators are currently using to answer questions. The supermodel could be seen wearing black athleisure.

Malaika recently shared another video where she could be seen practicing Yoga. She shared a video bursting the myth that Yoga cannot help one lose weight. She wrote, “Yoga can’t help you lose weight! This is the most common MYTH I have ever heard."

On the work front Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

