4-min read

Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Recall Showstopping Moments with Designer Wendell Rodricks

Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, Diana Penty and Arjun Rampal took to social media to remember the time they's spent with designer Wendell Rodricks.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Recall Showstopping Moments with Designer Wendell Rodricks
Images: Instagram

Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59. His sudden demise shocked the fashion as well as the film world.

The designer has had many a Bollywood star as his muse over the years. The likes of Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Richaa Chadha Diana Penty and Arjun Rampal took to social media to remember the time they's spent with Rodricks. Many of them credited the ace designer with introducing them to the world of modelling and giving them to confidence to pursue a career in showbiz.

Malaika shared an old sepia-toned photo of them together, saying, "A master couturier and his muse ♥️..... RIP 🙏 our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared."

Anushka, who was in New Zealand when the news broke, said, "He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old."

Model-actress Diana Penty too credited Rodricks with her foray into fashion, "You were the force that introduced me to the world of fashion over 10 years ago... believing in me more than I did in myself. I will never forget those times."

Here are more tributes that poured in for the designer:

Fashion Design Council of India chairman Sunil Sethi said Rodricks' sudden death due to heart attack has shocked to the fashion industry. "I still can't believe that he is dead. I spoke to him just two days ago and invited him for our finale. I was also working with him on his museum. He has died too young. Entire fashion industry is shocked. I got to know that he suffered a heart attack. People did notice a little change in his health, but nobody realised it will lead to this. It's too sudden. He was a legend," Sethi told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

