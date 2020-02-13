Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Recall Showstopping Moments with Designer Wendell Rodricks

Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59. His sudden demise shocked the fashion as well as the film world.

The designer has had many a Bollywood star as his muse over the years. The likes of Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Richaa Chadha Diana Penty and Arjun Rampal took to social media to remember the time they's spent with Rodricks. Many of them credited the ace designer with introducing them to the world of modelling and giving them to confidence to pursue a career in showbiz.

Malaika shared an old sepia-toned photo of them together, saying, "A master couturier and his muse ♥️..... RIP 🙏 our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared."

Anushka, who was in New Zealand when the news broke, said, "He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old."

Model-actress Diana Penty too credited Rodricks with her foray into fashion, "You were the force that introduced me to the world of fashion over 10 years ago... believing in me more than I did in myself. I will never forget those times."

Here are more tributes that poured in for the designer:

Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family ! 🙏🏽 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

Shocked by the news of @Wendellrodricks' passing: https://t.co/W3CDCwo1va An original, a man of courage & conviction, a fashion icon & a social activist -- perhaps Heaven needed all those qualities in one man. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2020

I owe everything I am today to u.U discovered me at the age of 16 in my uniform & u never let go of my hand after that.U will forever be remembered my friend & mentor.We have beautiful memories together & they will live on.I pray that ur soul rests in peace. @Wendellrodricks #rip pic.twitter.com/Lzcnsoq2yb — Waluscha De Sousa (@Iamwaluscha) February 12, 2020

A trip to Goa felt incomplete without visiting #WendellRodricks. Such style & hospitality! I’ll never forget the exquisite meals at his homes, sunset cocktails on his boat, his passion for protecting the environment & his devotion to his dogs. Wishing @jeromegoa strength & peace. — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 12, 2020

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa . It's way too soon to say goodbye.... cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U 😪 #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

Fashion Design Council of India chairman Sunil Sethi said Rodricks' sudden death due to heart attack has shocked to the fashion industry. "I still can't believe that he is dead. I spoke to him just two days ago and invited him for our finale. I was also working with him on his museum. He has died too young. Entire fashion industry is shocked. I got to know that he suffered a heart attack. People did notice a little change in his health, but nobody realised it will lead to this. It's too sudden. He was a legend," Sethi told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.