Malaika Arora Approves Arjun Kapoor's 'Simple Enough to Follow' Rules

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making headlines for their alleged affair for some time now. While Arjun and Malaika have managed to stay mum about their relationship in front of the media, their frequent lunch and dinner dates and their social media PDA have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.On Thursday, Arjun took to social media to share "simple" rules to follow in one's life. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a green hoodie with "wake up, kick ass, be kind, repeat" written over it. Soon after he posted the picture, Malaika was quick to rush to the comments section to approve his "mantra". She wrote back with saying, "yas".Meanwhile, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year. However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot."I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.Likewise, in an earlier media interaction, putting the rumour mills to rest, Malaika denied the marriage buzz and said, "There is no truth to these silly speculations."