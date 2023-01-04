CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Avoid Paparazzi As They Reunite for Dinner With Arhaan; Video Goes Viral
Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Avoid Paparazzi As They Reunite for Dinner With Arhaan; Video Goes Viral

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 09:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After announcing their separation in 2016, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got legally divorced in 2017.

2023 has already kicked in but New Year celebrations have yet to end for several Bollywood celebs. On Tuesday night, former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who cordially co-parent their 20-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, were spotted reuniting for a family dinner in the city.

Malaika Arora, who is known for her poise and elegance, amped up the fashion game in a stunning shirt dress but what stole the massive attention was her layer-up style twist. Her white full-sleeve semi-formal look ended with a shoulder-up blazer. She opted for a brown statement bag and matching knee-high boots to accessorise her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair pulled back in a neat low-bun and red bold lips completed her dinner style.

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan kept it minimal yet casual in black denim that was paired with a matching shirt. Khan also appeared to be carrying a champagne bottle to mark the celebration. The ex-couple caught the attention of paps as they arrived at a restaurant in Bandra together but did not stop to pose. Watch the video here:

Just a couple of days ago, Malaika Arora set social media abuzz with mushy glimpses of her new year party with beau Arjun Kapoor. But the couple wasn’t alone. They were accompanied by some of their close friends including actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. Standing under a lit-up dreamy tree, Malaika shared a romantic moment with Arjun Kapoor as they embarked to add a new chapter to their lives.

After announcing their separation in 2016, Malaika and Arbaaz got legally divorced in 2017. Now, the duo has moved on in their lives. While Malika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor, Khan is linked with Giorgia Andriani for a couple of years. Workwise, the actress was last seen in her reality TV show Moving in With Malaika. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan was featured in the action-thriller web show, Tanaav.

