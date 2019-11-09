Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Post Birthday Wishes for Son Arhaan, See Here

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turned 17 today and the proud parents posted some adorable birthday wishes for their grown up boy.

Malika posted a throwback picture collage with her son with a baby Arhaan on the left side and a grown up one on the right picture. She expressed her love and posted, "And just like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength and my weakness Arhaan and just the most loving, understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it).

Dad Arbaaz Khan also posted a series of pictures of the birthday bot with his gang. His caption was plain and read, "17 today."

Born in 2002, Arhaan is close to both his parents despite their divorce. It was after 18-year-long relationship Malaika and Arbaaz decided to go separate ways, post which Malaika got the custody of her son.

On Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, What Women Want, she had opened up about her family’s reaction post the divorce, including that of Arhaan. She said, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling.”

She had also said, "I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage."

Talking about his possible Bollywood debut in the future, Arbaaz Khan had said in an earlier interview on My Good Times that his son has not openly stated his interest towards movies. "But I only hope that there's a difference in taking interest in something and when the focus is stronger because it's a very tough line. I think whoever you are, you'll have to come facing a lot of opposition, a lot of setback, things are not going to be easy and the whole thing is that the journey might not necessarily be as fast as you think it is," Arbaaz had said.

