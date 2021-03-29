Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Celebrate Holi Sans Colours, Fatima Shaikh Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

Malaika Arora, who is known for her strict fitness regime, has given an inside glimpse of how she is celebrating Holi 2021. The reality TV personality is with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, and the couple’s Holi celebrations are all about long walks and poolside skipping.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. It is a spin-off from Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

South star Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him. The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been mistaken for Ajay.

