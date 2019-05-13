English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Double Date With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a blast partying with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor over the weekend.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor joined Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan over the weekend for a bash in Mumbai.
Malaika put on a fairly leggy display when as she stepped out in a satin silver dress, featuring thigh-high slit. Arjun was spotted in a blue jersey which he teamed with black pants. Kareena, on the other hand, opted for a chic style in satin co-ords, styled with a strapped sandal. Saif wore a black t-shirt and blue denim.
The event in question was apparently Kareena's manager Poonam Damania's birthday bash.
While Arjun and Malaika didn't stop to pose for pictures together, Kareena and Saif happily posed for the paparazzi.
Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.
However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Malaika put on a fairly leggy display when as she stepped out in a satin silver dress, featuring thigh-high slit. Arjun was spotted in a blue jersey which he teamed with black pants. Kareena, on the other hand, opted for a chic style in satin co-ords, styled with a strapped sandal. Saif wore a black t-shirt and blue denim.
The event in question was apparently Kareena's manager Poonam Damania's birthday bash.
While Arjun and Malaika didn't stop to pose for pictures together, Kareena and Saif happily posed for the paparazzi.
View this post on Instagram
Couple of years back all I had to do is walk in my shots and step down of my house to pap them . Yeah coz #mallikabhatt mon stayed in my building and these guys except #arjunkapoor (woh Naya hain )would regularly visit. Last evening #saifalikhan #kareenakapoorkhan and #malaikaarorakhan last night for the birthday bash @viralbhayani
Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.
However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shibani Dandekar is the Perfect Muse for Photographer Farhan Akhtar, See Here
- 2019 iPhone XR Leaks Roundup: Optical Zoom, Reverse Charging, Lavender Colour and More
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results