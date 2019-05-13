Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Double Date With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a blast partying with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor over the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Double Date With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor joined Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan over the weekend for a bash in Mumbai.

Malaika put on a fairly leggy display when as she stepped out in a satin silver dress, featuring thigh-high slit. Arjun was spotted in a blue jersey which he teamed with black pants. Kareena, on the other hand, opted for a chic style in satin co-ords, styled with a strapped sandal. Saif wore a black t-shirt and blue denim.

The event in question was apparently Kareena's manager Poonam Damania's birthday bash.

While Arjun and Malaika didn't stop to pose for pictures together, Kareena and Saif happily posed for the paparazzi.





Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

