Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Have Broken Up; Actress Is 'Very Sad,' Has Gone Into 'Isolation': Report

It seems Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are heading for splitsville. After being together for about four years, Malaika and Arjun have decided to part ways, according to a recent report. Ever since their dating rumours sparked, they became the talk of the town. Soon, they made it official by posting loved-up pics with each other on their respective Instagram handles.

However, the couple has now decided to end their romantic relationship of four years, according to BollywoodLife.com. “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him," a source told the portal.

The couple had recently put an end to their breakup rumours with their stunning pics from their romantic beach vacation to the Maldives. Malaika and Arjun often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

Arjun Kapoor also recently spoke about being trolled for the age gap between him and Malaika. While Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48. The actor called it a “silly thought process" to “contextualise a relationship" on the basis of age.

Speaking to Masala.com, Arjun said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 per cent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

Last week, Malaika Arora excused herself from shooting for the grand finale of India’s Best Dancer 2 due to ill-health. Sources close to the show shared that she was feeling “a little low."

