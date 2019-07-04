Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Paint NYC Neon, Kapoor Asks Who Wore The Colour Better

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posted separate pictures of themselves on social media where they can be seen wearing colour coordinated outfits.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Paint NYC Neon, Kapoor Asks Who Wore The Colour Better
Image of Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, courtesy of Twitter
Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are giving some serious couple goals. The two were spotted twinning in neon clothes. They took to Instagram to share pictures wearing neon outfits and a cap that read NYC.

Malaika shared a photograph of herself wearing a neon top and a cap, and captioned it: "Mad hatter in NYC...(p.s. The mad hatter clicked it)."

View this post on Instagram

Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

The India's Most Wanted actor too took to Instagram to share an image of himself wearing a neon sweatshirt and the same cap.

He wrote: "Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan and I! P.S. Who wore the neon better?"

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

Read: Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @News18Movies for more

