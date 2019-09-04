Malalika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to have mastered the art of giving subtle hints of their together time. In a recent image shared by Arjun on his Instagram profile, the actor can be seen chilling inside a restaurant, with what seems like his ladylove Malaika.

The picture has Arjun dressed in casual, comfort wear that he complimented with a pair of tinted shades. He can be seen relaxing and soaking in the ambiance, while Malaika sits opposite from him. The image although has nothing special except from the fact that in the foreground, Malaika's hands appear as she clicks this candid photo of Arjun. Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, "Tremendously Technicolor Tuesday."

Fans were quick to guess whose hands photobombed Arjun's picture.

Check out the image here:

Earlier, Arjun posted a series of pictures from the condo where he had put up in Austria. One particular image had two heart-shaped balloons hanging from the ceiling. Overlaying the image, Arjun wrote, "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain," which was in reference to his alone time with Malaika.

Notably, Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours started doing the rounds last year, when they two were spotted together at India' Got Talent and subsequently were seen in Italy, where they had later reportedly gone to celebrate her birthday. Earlier this year, Arjun acknowledged the relationship.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and divorced him in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

As for Arjun, his last film India's Most Wanted failed to impress the audiences and crashed at the box office. He will next feature in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra.

