Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Slam Break-Up Rumours; Shehnaaz Gill's Sultry Photoshoot Goes Viral

On Wednesday, rumours claimed Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had broken up. The couple, who had made their relationship official in 2019, reportedly separated a few days ago and Malaika was believed to be ‘very sad’ after the break up and had gone into isolation. However, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a picture with his lady love, debunking the rumours. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," he captioned the picture.

Read more: Arjun Kapoor Shares Pic With Malaika Arora To End Break-Up Reports: ‘No Place For Shady Rumours’

Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire with her latest shoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Dressed in a sexy black dress, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she posed for the celebrity photographer. Fans were elated to see their beloved star’s new photos and flooded the comment section of her Instagram post with lovely compliments. “Sending this photo to NASA, because you’re a star," one fan commented. “You look stunning dear," wrote another fan.

Read more: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks the Internet With Her New Sultry Photoshoot By Dabboo Ratnani; See Viral Pics

Kriti Sanon in an interview with Film Companion recalled how she and Sushant Singh Rajput coped with the box office failure of Raabta. The actor remembered the duo being depressed and discussing the bad reviews over wine. “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine," she said.

Read more: Kriti Sanon Says Sushant Singh Rajput and I Were ‘Depressed’, Sulked Over Wine After Raabta Failed

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one year old on Tuesday, January 11. The Bollywood actress, who is currently in South Africa with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared pictures from Vmika’s birthday bash. “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE! The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)," she said in a now-deleted post.

See pics here: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Raise a Toast on ‘Baby Girl’ Vamika’s 1st Birthday in Bio-bubble; Pics

Dharmendra shared a video of himself getting the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. Taking to social media, the actor wrote, “Friends, humble request, please take the booster dose." His daughter Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa." Fans of the actor also filled the comments section with their love and affection for Dharmendra.

Watch the video here: Dharmendra Posts Video of Him Taking Precaution Dose, Daughter Esha Deol Comments ‘Love You Papa’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.