Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Snapped Outside a Hospital Amid Marriage Rumours

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has managed to be the focus of gossip mills, all thanks to her rumours of her wedding with actor Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds, who have been spotted together a many times in public after Malaika's divorce with Arbaaz Khan, are yet to announce their relationship publicly.Recently, the duo was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While the reason for their visit is not known yet, the couple has raised the curiosity among netizens after their recent visit.Dressed in super-comfy clothes, Arjun and Malaika chose the casualty entry of the hospital to get in. While the 33-year-old actor opted for a white T-shirt with black pants, Malaika wore a pink T-shirt with 'Feminist AF' written on it. The 45-year-old fashionista paired it with white trousers. The couple crossed the road to enter the hospital rather than driving their car within the hospital's premises.It has been speculated that the couple might get married on April 19, in a Christian wedding. The wedding is expected to take place at a private church in Bandra. It is also to be noted that April 19 is Good Friday.While Arjun and Malaika have managed to stay mum about their relationship in front of the media, they have never shied away from PDA at public places as well as their friends' parties. Malaika recently went to the Maldives to enjoy a vacation with her friends, which people expected to be her bachelorette. A few days later, Arjun also shared a picture from his holidays at the Maldives.