Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Snuggle Up As They Celebrate Valentine's Day With Candle Light Dinner Date

Malaika Arora made it back just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The actress was spotted at the airport on Monday and it seems like she headed for her romantic date soon after touchdown. On Tuesday morning, Malaika shared pictures from their candle-light dinner date.

It seems like Arjun booked a table at one of the beautiful restaurants in Mumbai for their date night. An assortment of flowers was arranged and a few candles were placed around the table. The place was brightly lit while the couple enjoyed their meal together. Maliaka opted for an all-black outfit for their date night.

Sharing the picture, Malaika thanked those who helped put the romantic night together for the couple. While Arjun shared a picture of the couple sneaking in a mirror selfie from their date night, a picture of the couple was shared by the restaurant as well, showing the duo snuggling together. Malaika was seen leaning on Arjun while they posed together for the picture.

Malaika was in Sri Lanka for a work commitment. The actress had been sharing pictures and looks from her schedule on Instagram. In one of the pictures she shared on her Instagram Stories, Malaika was seen enjoying breakfast with a view. Although Arjun and Malaika spent most parts of the special day apart, they did not shy away from showering each other with love.

During the day, Malaika had shared a picture in which she was seen wrapped in Arjun’s arms while he kissed her head. She thanked their common friend for the picture. Arjun reposted the picture and said, “Love how I send you a picture & u beat me to it & post it…"

Arjun and Malaika have been together for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019, at the premiere of India’s Most Wanted.

