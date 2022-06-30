Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Spot Deepika Padukone On TV Screen At Paris Airport: 'So Bloody Proud'

Bollywood’s power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had been vacationing in Paris, have returned to Mumbai. The couple shared glimpses of their holiday with their fans on social media. On Wednesday, the duo shared videos on Instagram stories of an advertisement hoarding at the Paris airport, featuring Deepika Padukone.

Malaika posted the video and called the Chhapaak actress an “eternal trendsetter”. “So damn cool, Deepika Padukone… Eternal trendsetter,” read the caption on her Instagram story. Deepika shared the story and added a “love you” sticker.

Arjun was also “proud” of Deepika when he saw her advertisement at the Paris airport. Arjun wrote in his story, “Deepika Padukone, desi touch to the videsi holiday. So bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport.” To this, Deepika reacted with a ‘muah’ sticker

Notably, earlier this year, Deepika became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Arjun is returning to Mumbai for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Previously, in a post shared by Arjun on his Instagram feed, he shared multiple photos from Paris and said that he was heading back to Mumbai for the big launch. Arjun looked dapper as always in the photos. He also had a yellow mask from the film. The caption of the photo album read: “Ek Villain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way!”

The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It has been slated to release on July 29, this year.

