1-min read

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Dinner Date, See Pics

Malaika and Arjun once again grabbed the headlines after they were photographed stepping out of a posh eatery in Bandra area of Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Their sizzling public appearances and discernible chemistry has fuelled romance speculation for months now. And Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor helped little to drive away the rumours of a budding affair as they have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai a lot lately.

The rumoured couple once again grabbed the headlines after they were photographed stepping out of a posh eatery in Bandra area of Mumbai. While Malaika was dressed in a tee and black pants, Arjun was seen wearing a Gucci t-shirt and jeans. Check out the pictures here:







Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.

Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."

Malaika and Arbaaz announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together. Currently, the Internet is buzzing with reports that Malaika is planning to tie the knot with Arjun next year. The duo has spotted together a lot lately.

