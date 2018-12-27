English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Dinner Date, See Pics
Malaika and Arjun once again grabbed the headlines after they were photographed stepping out of a posh eatery in Bandra area of Mumbai.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Their sizzling public appearances and discernible chemistry has fuelled romance speculation for months now. And Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor helped little to drive away the rumours of a budding affair as they have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai a lot lately.
The rumoured couple once again grabbed the headlines after they were photographed stepping out of a posh eatery in Bandra area of Mumbai. While Malaika was dressed in a tee and black pants, Arjun was seen wearing a Gucci t-shirt and jeans. Check out the pictures here:
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.
Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."
Malaika and Arbaaz announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together. Currently, the Internet is buzzing with reports that Malaika is planning to tie the knot with Arjun next year. The duo has spotted together a lot lately.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The rumoured couple once again grabbed the headlines after they were photographed stepping out of a posh eatery in Bandra area of Mumbai. While Malaika was dressed in a tee and black pants, Arjun was seen wearing a Gucci t-shirt and jeans. Check out the pictures here:
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.
Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."
Malaika and Arbaaz announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together. Currently, the Internet is buzzing with reports that Malaika is planning to tie the knot with Arjun next year. The duo has spotted together a lot lately.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results