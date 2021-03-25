Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Strike a Cozy Pose as They Party Together, See Pic

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan were among those who attended Amrita Arora’s house party on Wednesday evening. Pictures from the night are proof that they all have loads of fun.

At the party, Malaika and Arjun, who are a real life couple, were seen posing for the camera. Arjun wrapped his arms around Malaika as they were snapped chilling on the couch with Karan. For the outing, Malaika was dressed in a red co-ord set while Arjun too kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Gauri Khan made a stunning appearance at the party as she opted for a black jumpsuit and high heels.

On the work front, Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is running in cinema halls now. He will next feature in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Meanwhile, Karan has recently introduced his newest talent from Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) in Shanaya Kapoor. Her debut film will be going on the floors in July later this year.